On August 7, 2019, Nelle C. Stull-Thurber (Nee Chester); 90 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of Jerry W. Thurber and the late Thomas E. Stull; devoted mother of Deborah J. Franco and her husband Charles and the late Darlene T. Michael; loving grandmother of Joseph Franco, Michael V. Franco and Nicole Michael; dear sister of Maxine J. Marshall and Robert L. Chester.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Nellie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road Monday August 12, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Tuesday at journey Church, 3319 Summit Avenue (Parkville) at 11:00 am. Internment: Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
