Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
journey Church
3319 Summit Avenue
Parkville, MD
View Map
Nelle C. Stull-Thurber

Nelle C. Stull-Thurber Notice
On August 7, 2019, Nelle C. Stull-Thurber (Nee Chester); 90 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of Jerry W. Thurber and the late Thomas E. Stull; devoted mother of Deborah J. Franco and her husband Charles and the late Darlene T. Michael; loving grandmother of Joseph Franco, Michael V. Franco and Nicole Michael; dear sister of Maxine J. Marshall and Robert L. Chester.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Nellie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road Monday August 12, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Tuesday at journey Church, 3319 Summit Avenue (Parkville) at 11:00 am. Internment: Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 10, 2019
