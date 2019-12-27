|
On December 24, 2019 Nellie Grace Holler passed away. She was the devoted mother of Diane Gilds, Joe Holler, Shiela Sue Baldwin, and Rick Holler; dear sister of Dave Nestor, Dale Nestor and the late Donald G. Nestor, Clarence A. Nestor, and Sharon White; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may gather at Tabernacle Baptist 121 Bennett Rd. Essex, MD 21221 on Saturday from 10:30 to 11 AM. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019