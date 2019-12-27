Home

Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist
121 Bennett Rd.
Essex, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist
121 Bennett Rd.
Essex, MD
Nellie Grace Holler Notice
On December 24, 2019 Nellie Grace Holler passed away. She was the devoted mother of Diane Gilds, Joe Holler, Shiela Sue Baldwin, and Rick Holler; dear sister of Dave Nestor, Dale Nestor and the late Donald G. Nestor, Clarence A. Nestor, and Sharon White; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may gather at Tabernacle Baptist 121 Bennett Rd. Essex, MD 21221 on Saturday from 10:30 to 11 AM. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
