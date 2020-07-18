Nellie L. Revis, age 102, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. She was born in McCormick, South Carolina to the late William Loftis & the late Elizabeth Loftis (nee Duncan). Nellie was predeceased by her beloved husband Franklin D. Revis & her siblings Ace Loftis, Albert Loftis, Ed Loftis, Lewis Loftis, John Loftis, Millard Loftis, Viola McKinney, & Georgia Edith Brown. She is survived by her loving son Norman Revis and his wife Naomi. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.