Nellie M. Atwell, age 77, of Darlington, MD passed away on June 4, 2019 at her home. Born in Charlottesville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Margaret Ethel (Thompson) Melton and wife of Donald E. Atwell. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir, she also attended Corner Stone Baptist Church. Nellie was raised by Ruth Bryant, taking her into her care at a young age. To everyone in the family Ruth was considered "Granny".In addition to her husband, Mrs. Atwell is survived by two daughters, Donna Jean Atwell and Sandra Diane Zimmerman and her husband, Mark; granddaughter, Hannah Ruth Zimmerman; sisters, Virginia "Susie" and Mary; brother, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, William, and his surviving wife, Barbara "Patty".Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Friday, June 14 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.