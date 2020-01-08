|
|
Nellie "Wayna" W. Vaught, age 79, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 2, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Ceres, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Lola (Tickle) Kitts. She liked to travel, gamble and being on the beach worshiping the sun. She also loved her cats.
Nellie is survived by her husband Donald Max Vaught; daughter, Cathy (Chester) Whitten of Joppatowne; brothers, Milton (Alma) Kitts of Columbus, GA and Laynes (Yvonne) Kitts of Street; sister, Wanda Thompson of Aberdeen, NC; brother-in-law, James (Marian) Vaught of Edgewood; grandsons, Donald R. Neuer of Abingdon and David M. Neuer of Middle River.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Abingdon Fire Department, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020