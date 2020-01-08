Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Vaught
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie W. (Wayna) Vaught

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie W. (Wayna) Vaught Notice
Nellie "Wayna" W. Vaught, age 79, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 2, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Ceres, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Lola (Tickle) Kitts. She liked to travel, gamble and being on the beach worshiping the sun. She also loved her cats.

Nellie is survived by her husband Donald Max Vaught; daughter, Cathy (Chester) Whitten of Joppatowne; brothers, Milton (Alma) Kitts of Columbus, GA and Laynes (Yvonne) Kitts of Street; sister, Wanda Thompson of Aberdeen, NC; brother-in-law, James (Marian) Vaught of Edgewood; grandsons, Donald R. Neuer of Abingdon and David M. Neuer of Middle River.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Abingdon Fire Department, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -