Nelson Beach Tharp died on January 10, 2020, at the age of 100. He was born on July 6th, 1919 in Joliet, Illinois, the only son of Claude R. Tharp and Bertha Beach Tharp. The family moved frequently when he was a child, as his father sought work as an educator, writer, and lawyer. In 1937, he graduated from Maine Township High School Park in Ridge, Illinois, entered Northwestern University on an Engineering scholarship, graduated in 1941 (Cum Laude) and was inducted into Tau Beta Pi, an honorary Engineering Society.
In 1941, he was hired by Westinghouse Electric Company Communications Engineering in Baltimore Maryland. He retired from Westinghouse in 1986 as Communications Engineering Manager, holding five patents. He continued as a consultant for 2 years. In 1991, he was given the job of local Arrangement Chairman for the 202nd general assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA). This involved making all the arrangements for hosting the 9000 visiting delegates to the annual assembly in the convention center for a 10-day period.
While still at Northwestern, he met Ellen Jones, of Wilmette, Illinois whom he married in 1943. Together they had five sons while continuing to live in the Baltimore suburb of Ellicott City. He was a member of the Catonsville Presbyterian Church from 1944 until his death. There, he served three terms as Elder and one as Trustee, Chairman of the Peace and Justice Committee, and sang in the choir for over 60 years. He and Ellen sponsored youth groups, participated in plays, and led Sunday forums. With his electronic background, he also kept busy maintaining the church projectors, recorders, carillon, and audio systems.
His many interests included amateur radio (joining radio clubs and often building his own Ham rigs), photography (for many years creating family Christmas cards in a make-shift darkroom), camping, hiking, canoeing and sailing with family and friends, and (perhaps above all) Ping Pong. When they moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in 1999, he started a ping pong club which still exists, as well as serving on the residents council. However, his favorite pastime was enjoying the family property at Silver Lake, Michigan, which he generously and joyously shared with extended family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Ellen, his sons Bruce and his wife Leslie of Columbia Maryland, Steve and his wife Nell of Charlottesville, Virginia, David and his wife Judy of Waynesboro, Virginia, Paul and his wife Linda Dodson of Woodlawn, Maryland, Rick and his partner, Debbie Albrecht of Mt Airy Maryland, five grandchildren, eight great-grand children, and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kourtenay Tharp.
A celebration of his life is planned. Details are incomplete at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Catonsville Presbyterian Church Grace Fund.
