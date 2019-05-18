On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Nelson Jeremiah Brenneman, of Westminster. Son of the late Earle H. and Lucy I. Brenneman; twice married he was the husband of the late Sharon Lynn McCandless Brenneman and Rosalie Anne O'Farrell Brenneman; father of Cynthia Brenneman (Archie Tolbert), John Brenneman (Terry), Adam Brenneman (Christina), Emily Brenneman; step-father of Joseph Breeding (Lynn), Jennifer Breeding (Dave), John Breeding (Carla); grandfather of Kelly Phillips (Randy), Joshua, Ryan (Jen), Eleanor, and Izzetta; and great grandfather of Julia and Claire. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Campership Program of Troop 393. This fund helps scouts who might otherwise be unable to afford it to attend summer camp and other monthly outings. Donations may be sent to: Jeff Barnes, Scout Master, Troop 393, 167 Old Bachmans Valley Road, Westminster, MD 21157, Attn: Campership Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary