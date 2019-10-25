|
Nelson Emory Noble of Aberdeen died Wednesday, October 23 at Augsburg Lutheran Home in Baltimore. He was 90.
Born in Toledo, Ohio he was the son of the late Albert R. and Edith A. L. (Roepke) Noble and husband of the late Marian Noble and Virginia Noble.
A veteran of the US Army, Mr. Noble retired from civil service at APG. He was a member of the Aberdeen American Legion for over 50 years and St. Paul's Lutheran church for over 53 years, where he served on the church council several times and was their designated van driver for trips to lunch and outreach programs. He was also a volunteer at Citizens Care Center.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 10am-11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019