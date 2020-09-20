1/1
Nelson Luthy
On September 12, 2020, Nelson A. Luthy, beloved husband of Eleanora K. Luthy (nee Kutcher), devoted father of Brian D. Luthy and his wife Diane and Julie A. Luthy, loving grandfather of Scott A. Luthy, Austin E. Luthy and Suzanne M. Luthy, dear brother of the late Margaret Wiest, Virginia Pearse and Marion Helm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:45 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cockeysville, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md. 21030. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery Garrison Forest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Luthy's memory to: Gallagher Services, Attn: Deb Sterrett, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, Md. 21093 or dsterret@cc-md.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Cockeysville
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Uncle Nelson ♥
Darlene Martindell
Family
