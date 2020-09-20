Nelson Luthy

On September 12, 2020, Nelson A. Luthy, beloved husband of Eleanora K. Luthy (nee Kutcher), devoted father of Brian D. Luthy and his wife Diane and Julie A. Luthy, loving grandfather of Scott A. Luthy, Austin E. Luthy and Suzanne M. Luthy, dear brother of the late Margaret Wiest, Virginia Pearse and Marion Helm.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:45 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cockeysville, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md. 21030. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery Garrison Forest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Luthy's memory to: Gallagher Services, Attn: Deb Sterrett, 2520 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, Md. 21093 or dsterret@cc-md.org



