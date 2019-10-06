Home

Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Nelson Stawas
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Nelson Stawas


1942 - 2019
Nelson Stawas Notice
On October 1, 2019. Son of Frank and Viola Stawas, loving husband of Joan Stawas, beloved stepfather to Christine Bettius, and Jennifer Haslup, father of Mark and Patty, grandfather to Matthew Bettius, Jaden and Aaron Haslup. He first started his police officer career with Baltimore City Police Department, he then went on to work as a police officer at University of Maryland, where he retired as a Sergeant. Family will receive friends Monday Oct. 7, 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, Oct. 8, 11am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
