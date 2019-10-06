|
On October 1, 2019. Son of Frank and Viola Stawas, loving husband of Joan Stawas, beloved stepfather to Christine Bettius, and Jennifer Haslup, father of Mark and Patty, grandfather to Matthew Bettius, Jaden and Aaron Haslup. He first started his police officer career with Baltimore City Police Department, he then went on to work as a police officer at University of Maryland, where he retired as a Sergeant. Family will receive friends Monday Oct. 7, 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, Oct. 8, 11am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019