More Obituaries for Nettie Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nettie F. Cox

Nettie F. Cox Notice
On November 24, 2019, Nettie Florence Cox went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Robert Cox; loving mother of Michael John Cox and his wife Melanie, and Timothy James Cox and his wife Clorinda; cherished grandmother to Sean Aaron Cox and his wife Yvonne, Melissa Lee Patterson and her husband, Joseph, Miranda Cox, TJ Cox, Sean Miller, dear great-grandmother to Taylor, Kamden, Tanner, Ryann, Kinslee, Logan, Parker, and Paislee. She will be dearly missed by everyone.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
