On November 24, 2019, Nettie Florence Cox went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Robert Cox; loving mother of Michael John Cox and his wife Melanie, and Timothy James Cox and his wife Clorinda; cherished grandmother to Sean Aaron Cox and his wife Yvonne, Melissa Lee Patterson and her husband, Joseph, Miranda Cox, TJ Cox, Sean Miller, dear great-grandmother to Taylor, Kamden, Tanner, Ryann, Kinslee, Logan, Parker, and Paislee. She will be dearly missed by everyone.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019