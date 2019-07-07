Nettie Mae (nee Patterson) Garner of Towson died Friday May 24, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice. She was 73. Born on January 24, 1946 in Baltimore she was the daughter of Charles R. and Mary H. Patterson. She was a resident of Towson for 13 years. She served on her condo association board and was beloved by her neighbors. She enjoyed travel and family genealogy. She is survived by her husband Bruce R. Garner of 47 years and son Ronald E. White (Renee) and granddaughter Ashley of Suwanee, Ga. She is also survived by her brother William F. Patterson (Joyce) of Easton, Md. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles R. Patterson of Yardley, Pa. She donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for education and research. A memorial service for Nettie will be held at a later date. Tribute contributions may be made to www.parkinson.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019