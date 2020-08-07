Lloyd S. Newton of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the care of hospice services at the Loch Raven VA Medical Center after an eleven year battle with cancer. He was 79 years old. He was born on October 11, 1941, in Baltimore, MD to proud parents Lloyd Newton (Bronx, NY - deceased) and Fannie Moragne (Baltimore, MD - deceased).



Lloyd attended Robert Fulton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Junior High, and graduated high school from Baltimore City College in 1959. At City, he was a track star who proudly contributed to the team's three straight Maryland State championships. He then went on to attend New York University before transferring to Morgan State College in 1962. There he became a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (PI Chapter). He was affectionately known as "The #1 Dog on The Line." Lloyd graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a minor in Military Science. Just one month later, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.



He was industrious, hardworking, and a forever learner. He provided a wonderful life for his family and enjoyed many hobbies in his spare time. He found great joy in analyzing, debating, and writing algorithms for sports, challenging (and beating) anyone in a chess match that dared to oppose him, making others laugh, sharing useless but wildly interesting facts and trivia, listening to classical music, reading, and - of course - watching the horse races at Pimlico Racetrack. Each evening, his favorite way to end the day included holding the hand of his life partner of 34 years, Marlene, while they watched their favorite show together, Judge Judy.



Lloyd's high school motto was, "Honor to he who earns it," and he has - unequivocally and with distinction - earned his honor.



