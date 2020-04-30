|
|
On Friday, April 24, Niada Budacz (nee Green), beloved wife of the late Arthur Larry Budacz (WWII veteran); devoted mother of Arthur Mark Budacz, of Atlanta, GA, and Ava (Penny) Troutner, of Baltimore; dear grandmother of Marshall Gregory Troutner and his wife, Romina, and Elliot Paul Troutner. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Private interment Friday, May 1, 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlestown Retirement Community Scholars Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Make check payable to Scholars Fund and address to The Philanthropy Office or call with credit card info to 410-737-8838 x8397.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020