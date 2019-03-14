Nicholas Andrew Johnson, age 36, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on March 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Donald Johnson and the late Julia Bowman. A 2001 graduate of C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air, Andrew was a master butcher at Bowman's Butcher Shop in Aberdeen, MD for over 10 years. He enjoyed reading, bike riding, rock climbing and spending time at the beach. In addition to his father, Mr. Johnson is survived by companion, Alice Kimball Schott of Havre de Grace; son, Kimball Andrew Johnson of Havre de Grace; sister, Megan Anne Smith of Bel Air; and brother, Benjamin Lee Johnson of Lancaster, PA. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1-4 pm with services following at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may send contributions to the "Memorial Scholarship Fund for the benefit of Kimball Andrew Johnson, Harford Bank, 8 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001." Condolences may be left for the family on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary