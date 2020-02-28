|
|
Nicholas C. Carmichael, age 75, of Aberdeen, MD, departed this life Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12 PM, at Helping Hands Ministries, 3237 Level Road, Churchville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at Gospel Tabernacle First Apostolic Faith Church, 330 Superior Street, Havre de Grace, MD and Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 AM at Helping Hands Ministries prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020