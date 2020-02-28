Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle First Apostolic Faith Church
330 Superior Street
Havre de Grace, MD
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Helping Hands Ministries
3237 Level Road
Churchville, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Helping Hands Ministries
3237 Level Road
Churchville, MD
Nicholas C. Carmichael

Nicholas C. Carmichael Notice
Nicholas C. Carmichael, age 75, of Aberdeen, MD, departed this life Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12 PM, at Helping Hands Ministries, 3237 Level Road, Churchville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at Gospel Tabernacle First Apostolic Faith Church, 330 Superior Street, Havre de Grace, MD and Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 AM at Helping Hands Ministries prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
