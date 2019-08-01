|
On July 29, 2019, Nicholas Charles Hammerbacher, beloved husband of Jessica Hammerbacher; devoted father of Jayden and Lucy; beloved son of Mary Ware and Bruce Ware; dear brother of Amanda Ware, Bruce Ware, and Lindsay Myers; and dear son-in-law of Mike and Heather Foudos and Carole Foudos.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, August 5th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for Jayden and Lucy Hammerbacher's college funds.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019