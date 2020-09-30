On September 27, 2020, Nicholas Charles Siotka passed away. Mr. Siotka is survived by his wife, Loretta Prevas Siotka; his children, Anne Marie Siotka, and Irene Ellen Siotka (Matthew Kasman); his stepchildren, Lori P. Papaeracleous (Dr. Stavros Papaeracleous), and Thomas P. Prevas; and his grandchildren, Catherine Owen, Elizabeth Owen, Samuel Kasman, Zoe Papaeracleous, Natalie Papaeracleous, and John Papaeracleous. He is predeceased by his first wife, Joanne Sullivan Siotka.
Mr. Siotka, who graduated from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and attended Brown University, served as a Marine in the Korean War. He and his wife of 21 years, Loretta, lived in Longs, South Carolina, where he loved to golf and read, before relocating to Towson.
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N. Washington St. Ste 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 (mcsf.org
).