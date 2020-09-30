1/1
Nicholas C. Siotka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 27, 2020, Nicholas Charles Siotka passed away. Mr. Siotka is survived by his wife, Loretta Prevas Siotka; his children, Anne Marie Siotka, and Irene Ellen Siotka (Matthew Kasman); his stepchildren, Lori P. Papaeracleous (Dr. Stavros Papaeracleous), and Thomas P. Prevas; and his grandchildren, Catherine Owen, Elizabeth Owen, Samuel Kasman, Zoe Papaeracleous, Natalie Papaeracleous, and John Papaeracleous. He is predeceased by his first wife, Joanne Sullivan Siotka.

Mr. Siotka, who graduated from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and attended Brown University, served as a Marine in the Korean War. He and his wife of 21 years, Loretta, lived in Longs, South Carolina, where he loved to golf and read, before relocating to Towson.

Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, 909 N. Washington St. Ste 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 (mcsf.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved