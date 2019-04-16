Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Nicholas E. GLYPHIS

On April 14, 2019 Nicholas E. Glyphis beloved son of the late Emmanuel and Irene Glyphis; devoted brother of Archodessia "Dixie" Gleason and the late Col. Benedict E. Glyphis, USAF, Ret.; brother-in-law Sophia Glyphis and the late Dr. Thomas J. Gleason; dear uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 4 to 6 PM where a Trisaghion service will be held at 4:30 PM. Mr. Glyphis will lie-in-repose in the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery on Thursday from 10 to 10:30 AM when the funeral service will begin. Interment in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
