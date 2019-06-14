Nicholas J."Nick" Dalesio 30, loving son of Roxanne and John Dalesio, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill. Nick was born June 27, 1988, in Baltimore, MD. He was a 2006 graduate of Franklin High school. Nick was employed with Walgreens as a Pharmacy technician until December 2017.Nick was his family's shooting star, He was a good man who treated people with kindness and respect. He was smart, loving, had a great and sometimes wicked sense of humor that always made us laugh, and he was very brave. Nick's passions were going to Ravens games, shooting hoops, fantasy football, UFC fights and chatting with his many online friends. We will miss hearing him singing in the shower. In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his brother John Walker and his wife Marie of Hanover, PA , his nieces, Cheyenne and Morgan Walker, his grandfather Edward Blankenship Sr of Hanover, PA , uncle Edward Blankenship Jr and his wife Alice of Westminster, MD, aunt Barbara Shanholtz of Warfordsburg, PA , aunt Brenda Crossman of Baltimore, MD, numerous cousins and his cat, Tyson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest hill, MD 21050 or any local animal shelter. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary