Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Dalesio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. "Nick" Dalesio

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nicholas J. "Nick" Dalesio Notice
Nicholas J."Nick" Dalesio 30, loving son of Roxanne and John Dalesio, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill. Nick was born June 27, 1988, in Baltimore, MD. He was a 2006 graduate of Franklin High school. Nick was employed with Walgreens as a Pharmacy technician until December 2017.Nick was his family's shooting star, He was a good man who treated people with kindness and respect. He was smart, loving, had a great and sometimes wicked sense of humor that always made us laugh, and he was very brave. Nick's passions were going to Ravens games, shooting hoops, fantasy football, UFC fights and chatting with his many online friends. We will miss hearing him singing in the shower. In addition to his parents, Nick is survived by his brother John Walker and his wife Marie of Hanover, PA , his nieces, Cheyenne and Morgan Walker, his grandfather Edward Blankenship Sr of Hanover, PA , uncle Edward Blankenship Jr and his wife Alice of Westminster, MD, aunt Barbara Shanholtz of Warfordsburg, PA , aunt Brenda Crossman of Baltimore, MD, numerous cousins and his cat, Tyson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest hill, MD 21050 or any local animal shelter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.