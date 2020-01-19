Home

Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of the Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
Nicholas J. Pistolas Notice
Nicholas J. Pistolas passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side early on Friday, January 17, 2020, he was the beloved son of the late James and Evanthia (nee Kakoulis) Pistolas; devoted companion of Barbara Frank; brother of the late Athena H. Klosteridis and Elektra Sophocleus; he is survived by his nieces and nephews.

Mr. Pistolas will lie-in-repose in the Chapel of the Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21207 on Tuesday, January 21 from 10:30 to 11 AM when the funeral service will begin. Interment in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
