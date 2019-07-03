Nicholas Pierros Krial, 92, of Aberdeen, Maryland, died June 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



He was born December 25, 1926, in Areopolis, Laconia, Greece, a son of Pierros and Penelope Krialis, the youngest of 14 children. Nicholas served honorably in the Greek army from 1946-1949 during the Communist insurgency and again, from 1951- 1952, as part of the Greek United Nations Contingent during the Korean War.



Nicholas was also an alternate distance runner on the Greek Olympic team at the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952.



He was married to the Karolyn Skegas, in Athens, Greece, on November 28, 1957, emigrated to America and settled in Aberdeen, Maryland.



Nicholas served as a physicist at both the Aberdeen Proving Ground and Edgewood Arsenal for over 40 years. Nicholas participated in the American nuclear testing program, principally in Nevada.



Nicholas devoted himself to his family, friends, and the Greek and Masonic communities. In 1978, he became a Worshipful Master, the highest rank in a Masonic lodge. Over the years, Nicholas served in many positions of the Worthington Chapter #30 of AHEPA, culminating in his being both District and National AHEPAN of the Year in 2008. His favorite interest was chairing the AHEPAN scholarship fund, a fund awarding college scholarships.



Karolyn preceded him in death in 2014; his brother Nikita survived him, as well as many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Greece.



Services honoring his life will be held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 S. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Saturday July 6, 2001 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AHEPA Worthington Chapter#30 Scholarship Fund, 211 Butler Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 ( http://www.ahepa30.org ). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019