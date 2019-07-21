|
|
Lanny, age 72 passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The cherished husband of Jean (nee Conner); brother of Joe Beal (Carole) and Cathy Wolfson (Carl); brother in law of Kathy and Bill Cornell; uncle of Tim, Charles and Rachel; lifelong friend to many Woodlawn High alumnae. He served in the Navy on the USS Constellation 1966-1969 and earned a BA from UMBC in 1977. A poet and outstanding house painter, he traveled to Costa Rica, Venezuela, Ireland and enjoyed many trips with Jean and friends to Dominican Republic. More recently they attended reunions with Constellation shipmates throughout the US.
A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held on August 10, 2019. Details to be announced. In honor of Lanny's military service memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans at cst.dav.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019