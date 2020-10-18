On October 15, 2020 Nicholas P. Peluso passed away. He was the beloved husband for 69 years of love, trust, and transparency to Geraldine L. Peluso (Monkton, MD); devoted father of Denise Dembeck and her husband Stanley (Forest Hill, MD), Anthony Peluso and his wife Janet (Towson, MD), and Jeffrey Peluso and his wife Laurie (Whitehall, MD); dear brother of Mary Olga (Woodbine, MD); loving father-in-law of Bruce Keaton (Abingdon, MD); cherished grandfather of Heather Peluso (Marc Georgi, MD), Julie Peluso, Michael B. Keaton, Alexander S. Keaton, Ryan Beaudoin, Eric Peluso, and Bennet Peluso; loving great-grandfather of Emma F. Keaton and Samuel Nicholas Georgi; beloved nephew of the late Ralph and Rose Sicilano. Nicholas loved his family and good food.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. At St. Ignatius Catholic Church (Hickory, MD). Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.