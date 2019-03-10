|
On March 8, 2019, Nicholas Anthony Rizzi; devoted husband of Dolores "Dolly" Rizzi (nee Doyle); beloved father of Anna Rizzi Friedly and husband Mark, Nicholas Joseph Rizzi, Mary Rizzi-Ayd and husband Jay and Natalie Rizzi and friend Ken Stastny; loving grandfather of Lauren, Mark, Nicholas Andrew, Nancy, Timothy, Daniel, Holden, Leo, Alena and the late James; dear brother of the late Laura Holden, Clara Ferretti and Rocco Rizzi. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019