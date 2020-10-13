Nicki Garafalo

Nicki Phillip Garafalo, passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved son of the late Vincent P. Garafalo, Jr. He is survived by his mother Jackie Sterling, two children, Michael Lincoln and Melissa Garafalo. Beloved brother to Ricki Garafalo and Michele Cimino. Cherished brother in law to Frank J. Cimino, Jr. and Julia Garafalo. Loving uncle to Shannon, Frankie, Jason and his wife Celeste, Jenna and her fiancé Brad, Andrew and his fiancé Shelby. Great uncle to Chase, Olivia, and Capri.



Nicki was a selfless, loyal, loving, generous soul, a child at heart. He will be forever loved by all who truly knew him.



A celebration of Nicki's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider



Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, (BARCS)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store