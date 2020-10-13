1/1
Nicki Garafalo
Nicki Phillip Garafalo, passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved son of the late Vincent P. Garafalo, Jr. He is survived by his mother Jackie Sterling, two children, Michael Lincoln and Melissa Garafalo. Beloved brother to Ricki Garafalo and Michele Cimino. Cherished brother in law to Frank J. Cimino, Jr. and Julia Garafalo. Loving uncle to Shannon, Frankie, Jason and his wife Celeste, Jenna and her fiancé Brad, Andrew and his fiancé Shelby. Great uncle to Chase, Olivia, and Capri.

Nicki was a selfless, loyal, loving, generous soul, a child at heart. He will be forever loved by all who truly knew him.

A celebration of Nicki's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider

Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, (BARCS)

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
October 12, 2020
We will miss our dear friend Nicky, he is with my dad, Vat Biemer, now. He was just over here 2 weeks ago to visit, I gave him kitty food for his sweet kitty that he loved so much. Please let us know when you plan a memorial for him.
Judy, Ross & Ethan Earle
Friend
