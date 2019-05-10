Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolas High
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolas Charles High

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nicolas Charles High Notice
Nicolas Charles High, age 18, of Abingdon, MD passed away on May 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Daniel and Sandra High of Abingdon. He was a May 2019 graduate of Edgewood High School and enrolled at Harford Community College for fall of 2019.In addition to his parents, Nicolas is survived by his sisters, Kelly Spangle and Abby High; brothers, Nowell Kern and Noah High; brother-in-law, Jeremy Spangle and sister-in-law Becki Kern; nieces and nephews, Annabeth, Jack, Jake, Maddy, Serena and Sierra; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins; and cherished 4-legged friend, Zoe. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3-6 pm with a service to follow at 6 pm.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now