Nicolas Charles High, age 18, of Abingdon, MD passed away on May 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Daniel and Sandra High of Abingdon. He was a May 2019 graduate of Edgewood High School and enrolled at Harford Community College for fall of 2019.In addition to his parents, Nicolas is survived by his sisters, Kelly Spangle and Abby High; brothers, Nowell Kern and Noah High; brother-in-law, Jeremy Spangle and sister-in-law Becki Kern; nieces and nephews, Annabeth, Jack, Jake, Maddy, Serena and Sierra; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins; and cherished 4-legged friend, Zoe. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3-6 pm with a service to follow at 6 pm.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019