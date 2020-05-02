Nicole Leah Hasty
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole Leah Hasty died on April 8th, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease. She was the daughter of Thomas Lloyd Hasty, Jr. (deceased) and Dr. Leah Goldsborough Hasty, was born on July 29, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland. Nicole's early education when she lived in Baltimore City was at Windsor Hills Elementary and Roland Park Middle School. When her parents moved to Baltimore County she attended Milford Mill High School. As a youngster she was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Jack and Jill and loved to practice her cosmetology skills on friends and family members. Nicole loved to travel (especially to Delta Sigma Theta Conventions and Family Reunions), swim and dance.

Nicole is survived by her mother, Dr. Leah Goldsborough Hasty, a brother Thomas L. Hasty, III and his wife Shellie, a son Reginald Camphor Hasty and his daughter Story, a daughter, Markia Nichele Lewis and her sons Mycah and Aidyn, two Aunts, Beatrice Goldsborough of Dover, Delaware and Nancy McIver of Pittsburgh, PA., an Uncle Coleman A. Goldsborough of Easton, Maryland, niece Tamice Hasty Spencer and nephew J.T. Hasty, God-Sister Rev. Dr. Lillian C. Smith, God-Mother Doris Webb Hall, great nephews Jaivon and Braylan Hasty and great niece, Harlym Spencer as well a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Because of the global pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held later this summer. As such, no more than 10 guests at a time will be allowed in the public viewing.

A private Family viewing will be held 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Public viewing available from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P. M. and private Family service from 12:30 P. M. to 1:00 P. M.

Viewing to be held at Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home: 2140 Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21217.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 AM
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
3
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
3
Service
12:30 - 1:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved