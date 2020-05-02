Nicole Leah Hasty died on April 8th, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease. She was the daughter of Thomas Lloyd Hasty, Jr. (deceased) and Dr. Leah Goldsborough Hasty, was born on July 29, 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland. Nicole's early education when she lived in Baltimore City was at Windsor Hills Elementary and Roland Park Middle School. When her parents moved to Baltimore County she attended Milford Mill High School. As a youngster she was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Jack and Jill and loved to practice her cosmetology skills on friends and family members. Nicole loved to travel (especially to Delta Sigma Theta Conventions and Family Reunions), swim and dance.



Nicole is survived by her mother, Dr. Leah Goldsborough Hasty, a brother Thomas L. Hasty, III and his wife Shellie, a son Reginald Camphor Hasty and his daughter Story, a daughter, Markia Nichele Lewis and her sons Mycah and Aidyn, two Aunts, Beatrice Goldsborough of Dover, Delaware and Nancy McIver of Pittsburgh, PA., an Uncle Coleman A. Goldsborough of Easton, Maryland, niece Tamice Hasty Spencer and nephew J.T. Hasty, God-Sister Rev. Dr. Lillian C. Smith, God-Mother Doris Webb Hall, great nephews Jaivon and Braylan Hasty and great niece, Harlym Spencer as well a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.



Because of the global pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held later this summer. As such, no more than 10 guests at a time will be allowed in the public viewing.



A private Family viewing will be held 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Public viewing available from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P. M. and private Family service from 12:30 P. M. to 1:00 P. M.



Viewing to be held at Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home: 2140 Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21217.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store