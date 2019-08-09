Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nikki L. Brooks-Burnett


1961 - 2019
Nikki L. Brooks-Burnett Notice
Nikki Lynn Brooks-Burnett, age 57, of Fallston, Maryland, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1961, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Lois Brooks (née Farland) and the late Robert Brooks. She earned two Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Maryland and dedicated 30 years of her career to the State of Maryland Park Service as a Park Ranger. She finished her career at Rocks State Park, retiring in 2017.

Nikki is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gary Burnett; their sons, Geoffrey Micheal and Jeremy Brooks; and by her mother, Lois Brooks, all of Fallston, Maryland.

Family and friends will be received at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD, 21014. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Internment will be in Lyndonville, Vermont. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the

at act.alz.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
