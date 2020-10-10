Nikki M. Voytek (Metallo) passed peacefully on 10/2/20, age 73 in Texas. Predeceased by parents Nicola and Mary C. Metallo. Survived by husband Richard, son Bryan, daughter Maria, sister Joanne Schech, brother Vincent & wife Cathy Metallo. Lovingly remembered by nephews Robert, Jr., Vincent, Jr., and Joseph, and niece Mindy. Also survived by four great nieces & three great nephews. Nikki loved dogs and volunteered at a local rescue. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue/shelter. Service is private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2020.