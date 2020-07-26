Nina Adler

1/
Simi Valley – Nina Lee (Dasch) Adler passed away peacefully at The Foothills in Simi Valley, CA on May 15, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. A long time resident of Laurel, MD. Nina was born in Akron, Ohio on September 25, 1934, to Nathan and Clara Dasch. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Akron University in Education and certificates in teaching. She taught French and Spanish at all grade levels in Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland. Nina was an active member in the Upper Patuxent Archeology Group, Hadassah, and Toastmasters. She retired to Ocala. Nina was married to the late Victor Adler. She is survived by her sisters Harriet Berman of Lincoln, CA and Iris Kroll of Mission Viejo, CA, and her children Nicholas Adler of Portland, ME; Richard Adler of Alpharetta, GA; Maureen Kleinbrodt of Chatsworth, CA; and four grandchildren Isabel, Nicole, Andrew, and Mason.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
