Nina Bessie Bowman, 78, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away April 26, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Born in Fancy Gap, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Hallie Guynn and wife of the late Emmanuel "Pud" Bowman. Nina was a member of Stepney Faith Center.Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter Robin West (Roscoe) of Independence, VA; 3 sons, Rick Bowman (Penny) OF Havre de Grace, Ronnie Bowman (Carol) of Carney, MD, and Randy Bowman (Trish) of Havre de Grace; two brothers, Dennis Guynn (Linda), and Roy Guynn (Patricia), and 3 sisters, Ima Hall (Lonnie), Wanda Faye Culler (Shelbin), and Linda Gay Woods (Dennis) 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Stepney Faith Center, 1422 Old Stepney Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2019