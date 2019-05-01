Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Bowman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nina Bowman Notice
Nina Bessie Bowman, 78, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away April 26, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Born in Fancy Gap, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Hallie Guynn and wife of the late Emmanuel "Pud" Bowman. Nina was a member of Stepney Faith Center.Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter Robin West (Roscoe) of Independence, VA; 3 sons, Rick Bowman (Penny) OF Havre de Grace, Ronnie Bowman (Carol) of Carney, MD, and Randy Bowman (Trish) of Havre de Grace; two brothers, Dennis Guynn (Linda), and Roy Guynn (Patricia), and 3 sisters, Ima Hall (Lonnie), Wanda Faye Culler (Shelbin), and Linda Gay Woods (Dennis) 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Stepney Faith Center, 1422 Old Stepney Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.