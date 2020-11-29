Antoinette "Nina" Finn, loving wife of the late Jack Finn, mother of three, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of nine, returned to her Creator on November 18, 2020. After retirement, Nina moved to Maryland and established residence at Oak Crest Village in Parkville. Nina enjoyed Wii bowling, bingo, playing dominoes, drama club and active membership in the Oak Crest Catholic Community and the Catholic Daughters of America. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Oak Crest Catholic Community or the Oak Crest Employee Appreciation Fund at: Oak Crest Village, 8820 Walther Boulevard, Parkville, MD 21234. View Nina's funeral Mass via live stream at 12 noon on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at: http://stjohnscolumbiamd.org/streaming/
. You can also view the funeral Mass on this site at a later date.