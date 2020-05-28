On May 26, 2020, Nooney Lamantia, age 100, of Monkton, Maryland; beloved husband of the late Eleanor E. Lamantia; devoted father of David Lamantia and wife Susan and Debbie Chilaris; Cherished grandfather of John, Rachel, Emily, Michael and the late Aime; caring brother of Joseph Lamantia, Angeline Kaufman, John Lamantia, Clara Hunt, Sam Lamantia, Jr. and the late Mary,Paul, Nellie and Rosie; Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Family and friends may honor and celebrate Nooney's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road Parkville on Sunday 3-5 & 7-9PM with a prayer service at 10:00 AM on Monday. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 28, 2020.