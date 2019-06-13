|
On June 10, 2019 Nora C. Niroda Devoted daughter of the late Zinovy and Helen Niroda. Loving sister of Francis M. Cannatella, Esther A. Niroda, Mary Ann Niroda, Robert J. Niroda, Andrew H. Niroda and the late Benjamin A. Niroda, James S. Niroda, Walter M. Niroda, George F. Niroda, Joseph E. Niroda and Helen C. Mitchell. Beloved great aunt of Daniel V. Bukowski. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Friday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Holy Cross Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 13, 2019