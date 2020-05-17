On May 15, 2020 Noreen Patricia Collins beloved daughter of the late Mary D. (nee Zeller) and Joseph W. Collins; dear sister of the late Marcel C. Baker (the late Charles D. Baker Sr.) ; dear aunt of C. Daniel Baker Jr. (Susan) and Brent J. Baker (Collett). Also survived by two great nephews and two step great nephews.Service and Interment private. Memorials in her name may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore. MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.