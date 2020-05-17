Noreen Patricia Collins
On May 15, 2020 Noreen Patricia Collins beloved daughter of the late Mary D. (nee Zeller) and Joseph W. Collins; dear sister of the late Marcel C. Baker (the late Charles D. Baker Sr.) ; dear aunt of C. Daniel Baker Jr. (Susan) and Brent J. Baker (Collett). Also survived by two great nephews and two step great nephews.

Service and Interment private. Memorials in her name may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore. MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
