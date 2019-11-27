|
On November 21, 2019, Norene T. Linder of Ellicott City beloved wife of 65 years of Peter J. Linder, cherished mother of Ann Johnston and her husband Robert, Barbara Reinhardt, John Linder, Mary Bullinger and her husband Mark and Susan McKenzie, devoted grandmother of Matthew Johnston and his wife Jennifer, Erin Johnston, Kacie Johnston, Sarah Reinhardt, Daniel Bullinger, Ian Bullinger, Nicholas McKenzie, Alyson McKenzie and the late Christina Bullinger.
A memorial service will be held at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 am with the family receiving friends from 10-11. Those who desire may direct donations in Mrs. Linder's name to CSAAC, 8615 E Village Ave, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 or online at csaac.org. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019