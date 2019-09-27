|
Norma June Austin, age 84, of Chester, Maryland passed away at her recent home in Daytona Beach, Florida on September 19, 2019. Born in Brights, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Felix Bennett and Gladys Katherine (Johnson) Hunt. Norma was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Joppa, Maryland. Prior to retiring in 1999, she worked as an executive assistant for 23 years at Standard Register.
Norma thoroughly enjoyed her retirement and viewing the beautiful sunrises and sunsets from her Kent Island home. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, and shopping with all of her girls. Most of all, Norma loved being a part of her husband's, children's, and grandchildren's lives. She possessed a contagious, outgoing personality, and never met a stranger. She shared the love of Jesus Christ with everyone she met in life.
Mrs. Austin is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rev. John H.S. Austin; daughters, Gina (Darrell) Abate and Kim (James) Heffner; sons, Brian (Linda) Austin, Rev. Paul (Jennifer) Austin and Marc-John (Kimberly) Austin; grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Abate, Daniel and Benjamin Heffner, Brian Austin Jr., Micah and Caleb Austin, and Bailey Austin; great grandchildren, Connor, Ethan, Bentley, Kylie and Wyatt Abate and sister, Joyce Sardella.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Joppa, Maryland on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6-8 pm and on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10-11 am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make a contribution to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD, 21085 in memory of Norma.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019