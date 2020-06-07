Norma Brown
On June 4, 2020 Norma Marie Brown passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Brown; devoted mother of Janette Beahm and her husband Robert, and David Brown and his wife Elaine; dear sister of Connie Pilachowski and the late Mildred Boroughs and George "Ed" Vechio; loving grandmother of David Beahm, Samantha Saenz and her husband Nicholas, and Lyndsay Brown; great grandmother of Olivia Beahm, Ellia and Leo Saenz.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday June8, 2020 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 12 PM. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
