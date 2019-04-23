Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Dove

Notice Condolences Flowers

Norma Dove Notice
Norma S. Dove, age 86, of Baltimore died on April 18, 2019. Norma was born in Boone, Iowa and spent most of her adult life in Northern Virginia. She retired from the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. and moved to Baltimore to be near her son. She was an avid gardener and enthusiastic volunteer for many causes. She is survived by her son, C. Huston Dove, Jr. of Baltimore, Tracy J Dove and one sister Beth Lewis of Mathews, VA. Dove of Rockville, Md. as well as two grandchildren, Maximilian and Alexandra. A private memoriam will be held in her honor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.