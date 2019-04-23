|
Norma S. Dove, age 86, of Baltimore died on April 18, 2019. Norma was born in Boone, Iowa and spent most of her adult life in Northern Virginia. She retired from the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. and moved to Baltimore to be near her son. She was an avid gardener and enthusiastic volunteer for many causes. She is survived by her son, C. Huston Dove, Jr. of Baltimore, Tracy J Dove and one sister Beth Lewis of Mathews, VA. Dove of Rockville, Md. as well as two grandchildren, Maximilian and Alexandra. A private memoriam will be held in her honor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019