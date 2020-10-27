1/
Norma E. Rist
On October 24, 2020, Norma E. Rist, due to turn 100 in January, beloved wife of the late Charles G. Rist, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Alexander, Charles G. Jr., Edward E., John R., and Michael L. Rist; dear grandmother of Lynn Alexander, Jeffry Rist, Christine Rist, and the late Karen Alexander and Charles Rist III; dear great-grandmother of Jade Rist and Zaria Rist.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Wednesday 2- 4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 10 AM at St. Michael Overlea. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Face masks and social distancing required at funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
OCT
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Overlea
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
