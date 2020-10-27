On October 24, 2020, Norma E. Rist, due to turn 100 in January, beloved wife of the late Charles G. Rist, Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Alexander, Charles G. Jr., Edward E., John R., and Michael L. Rist; dear grandmother of Lynn Alexander, Jeffry Rist, Christine Rist, and the late Karen Alexander and Charles Rist III; dear great-grandmother of Jade Rist and Zaria Rist.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Wednesday 2- 4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 10 AM at St. Michael Overlea. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Face masks and social distancing required at funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com