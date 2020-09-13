On September 7, 2020, Norma Elizabeth Cronise went to be with her Lord. She is the beloved wife of the late William Cronise, loving mother of John Cronise and his wife Janice, and the late Patricia Ann Cronise, Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Cronise and his wife Diane, Eric Cronise and his wife Ryann and Julie Harrington, admired great-grandmother of Brandan Lurz, Jeannie Cronise, and Darian Harrington. She was predeceased by her brothers Walter and Robert Millikin.



Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gilcrest Hospice.



