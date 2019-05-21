|
On May 19, 2019, NORMA LENA MAUDE EVANS SWOPE, beloved wife of the late Norman Swope; devoted mother of Scott Swope (Lisa) and Derek Swope (Anna); loving grandmother of Jessica Bracey (Malcolm), Zachary Swope (Liz), Stuart Swope (Veronica), and Mark Mills (Katie Roberts); cherished great-grandmother of Ava and Brooks Bracey; dear sister of the late Eric W. W. G. Evans. The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Tuesday, 5-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 10am at Catonsville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linwood Center or to Gilchrist Center of Howard County. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019