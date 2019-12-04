|
On Dec. 2, 2019, NORMA ELAYNE HONG(nee Basford) went to be with the Lord. She is survived by husband,James L.Hong, son; Walter Smith III (Dotty), and a daughter Cindy Reisberg(Jay), two grandsons; Sean Smith and Chris Reisberg, one great grandson; Brooks. She was predeceased by sister, LaRue.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Wylie Funeral Home P.A.of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the above mentioned funeral home for a 9:00am wake 9:30am funeral. Internment immediately following at Lorraine Park Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Trust Fund, Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019