Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lorraine Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Hong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Hong Notice
On Dec. 2, 2019, NORMA ELAYNE HONG(nee Basford) went to be with the Lord. She is survived by husband,James L.Hong, son; Walter Smith III (Dotty), and a daughter Cindy Reisberg(Jay), two grandsons; Sean Smith and Chris Reisberg, one great grandson; Brooks. She was predeceased by sister, LaRue.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Wylie Funeral Home P.A.of Baltimore County, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the above mentioned funeral home for a 9:00am wake 9:30am funeral. Internment immediately following at Lorraine Park Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Trust Fund, Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, 11023 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

[email protected] 410-922-6556(office)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -