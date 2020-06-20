Norma Irish

Norma C. Irish of Severna Park passed away on June 17th. She was born on July 26, 1929 in Baltimore, the youngest child of Norman and Thelma Chalk.



She was predeceased by her husband Charles A. Irish in 2018. Norma is survived by her four children; Chuck (Debora), Sherrie Wrieden (Don), Kelly Emmerich (Scott), and Toni Leonard (Rick); 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Due to the Covid 19, a service/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



