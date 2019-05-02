Norma Jane "Jayne" Clary (nee Schwinger), 92, of Parkville, Maryland and beloved wife of the late Benjamin Oliver Clary, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 25, 2019. A native of Baltimore, she was born on March 27, 1927 to the late George and Norma Schwinger.Jayne is preceded in death by her sister, Rita D. Larsen of Baltimore. She is survived by her nephew, Michael Larsen and wife Kathy of Raleigh, NC and their daughters, Megan and Emily; nephew Scott Horst and wife Lynn and their daughter, Haley; nephew Kurt Horst and wife Jessica and their children Malia and Ronan; sister-in-law, Pat Horst and husband Carl of Catonsville, MD; and other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held for all family and friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd., on Friday May 3, 2019 from 7-9 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Loudon Park Cemetery. A memorial service in celebration of Jayne's life will be held at the Oak Crest Retirement Community in the chapel at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 2625 E. Northern Parkway, Baltimore, Maryland 21214. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary