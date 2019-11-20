|
Norma Jean Haslacker, 72, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 while under the care of the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
Born on October 9, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was a daughter of the late Francis T. and Alice L. (Holloway) Hook. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Norman F. Hook and his wife Janet; a sister-in-law, Vicki F. Hook; two brothers-in-law, Robert Haslacker and Hubert Haslacker and his wife Ellen.
Norma Jean loved with her heart and raised three generations of children and grandchildren. Methodist by faith, she was a loving homemaker and a faithful loving wife for 56 years. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and traveling with her brother John, niece Victoria Knipple and her husband Lee. Norma Jean was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 60, American Legion and Women of the Moose of Lodge # 1483, both of Berkeley Springs, WV.
Surviving are her husband, Lee Edward Haslacker; her children, Edward Lee Haslacker, Jr. and fiancee, Evelyn Luby of Glen Burnie, MD, Jerry Leroy Haslacker and wife Kimberly of Martinsburg and James Michael Lynwood Haslacker and wife Jennifer of Joppa, MD; one brother, John Allen Hook of Berkeley Springs; two sisters, Alice Lorraine Singleton of Havre de Grace and Joyce Ann Haslacker of Points, WV. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many other special family members, including her trusted canine companion, "Leo."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Points, WV, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Hipp officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019