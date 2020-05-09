Norma Jean Stanfill
1935 - 2020
Norma Jean Stanfill (Edwards), 85, passed away May 6th, 2020 following a brief illness. Norma was born in Baltimore, MD on April 16, 1935, daughter to the late Norman and Ethel Edwards. She had two children of her first marriage, Bonny Anderson and Laura Clark. She married Ted Stanfill and they resided in Virginia and Georgia together. She was a strong and determined woman who always wanted the best for her family and friends. She loved spending time with her loving family, cruising, and traveling. She is survived by her daughters, Bonny Anderson of Westminster, MD, and Laura Clark of Hondo, TX; her grandchildren Chelsea Smith, Anderson Dannenfeldt, Shelby Dannenfeldt, Grace Vasquez, Cole Clark, Kayla Clark, and Jacob Clark; great-grandchildren Ayla Smith and Austin Smith; as well as stepchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Billy Edwards and Richard Edwards, and husband, Edward Teddlie Stanfill. For all of those who love Norma, she will forever be missed. A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Capital Caring Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. An online tribute wall is available at moserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2020.
