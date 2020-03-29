|
On March 16, 2020, Norma Jean Wiese; beloved mother of the late Jimmy Schrader, the late Norley "J.R." White, Jr., and Jeanne Lynch (Scott); mother-in-law of Debbie Suehle (John); sister of June Kelly (Nelson), Patricia Reed (Billie), Arnold Wiese, Jr., the late Helen Mullins (Buster), and the late Debbie Scherbach; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 12.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020