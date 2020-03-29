Home

Norma Jean Wiese


1942 - 2020
Norma Jean Wiese Notice
On March 16, 2020, Norma Jean Wiese; beloved mother of the late Jimmy Schrader, the late Norley "J.R." White, Jr., and Jeanne Lynch (Scott); mother-in-law of Debbie Suehle (John); sister of June Kelly (Nelson), Patricia Reed (Billie), Arnold Wiese, Jr., the late Helen Mullins (Buster), and the late Debbie Scherbach; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 12.

Services and interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
