On July 8, 2019, L. NORMA ENSTROM, beloved wife of Richard A. Enstrom; devoted mother of Stacy Boyle (Michael), Scott Enstrom (Lori), and Eric Enstrom (Maureen); adoring grandmother of Megan, Annika, Brett, Corey, and Conner. The family will receive visitors at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, June 11 from 6-8pm and on Friday, June 12 from 10am-12pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 12:30pm at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD. In her memory donations may be made to Gilchrist Center of Howard County, 5537 Twin Knolls Rd. #433, Columbia MD 21045. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019